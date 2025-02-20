Connected Office Technology’s Mack Whittier to serve L-A

LEWISTON – AUBURN, ME — Connected Office Technologies (COT), an all-in-one business technology firm in Portland, Maine, is proud to announce that Senior Sales Executive Mack Whittier is expanding its client base within the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Whittier resides in Lewiston and looks forward to helping local businesses and non-profits save money on their printer and document management needs within his hometown.

“When you are depending on business technology to get what you need done, you shouldn’t have to worry about overage fees, copy restrictions, supply depletion, or receiving a bill that’s far more than anticipated. We make sure we understand each client’s personalized needs and deliver in a cost-effective manner,” said Whittier.

Connected Office Technologies offers printer programs for a flat monthly fee, including equipment, onsite assistance, remote monitoring, and printer maintenance services providing a full array of production printers, desktop printers, interactive displays, and toner/supplies. Electronic document management systems are also offered by Connected Office Technologies. Co-owners/founders Tom Mitchell and Kyle Romick lead the team at COT, and its clients currently include those from finance, government, healthcare, nonprofit, and education.

Whittier is a 2020 Southern Maine Community College graduate and enjoys providing one-on-one service to clients. He can be reached at (207) 740-8540 (direct line) and at mwhittier@connecttheoffice.com