Tonight: Identifying healthy relationships for teens at APL

AUBURN, ME — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. To raise awareness and to promote healthy relationships, the Auburn Public Library is partnering with Safe Voices to present “Identifying Healthy Relationships,” a group activity where participants will learn about the dynamics of dating abuse and healthy relationships. For those interested, stop into the Teen Space on the second floor on February 20th from 2 PM to 3 PM. This program is open to teens ages 12-18 and does not require registration.

For teens looking for one-on-one support, drop-ins with a Safe Voices representative are available on the second floor of the library every second Wednesday of the month from 4 PM to 5 PM.