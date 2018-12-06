Song and dance take center stage in CLT’s “Holiday Spectacular!”

Great Falls Performing Arts Center will be filled with song, dance, music, and laughs when Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre presents a “Holiday Spectacular!”on Friday and Saturday, December 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Director Cody Watson says the concept of the show is all about Christmas memories, music, and the many emotions they bring forth. Featured songs will include “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “The First Noël,” “The Christmas Waltz,” “Silent Night,” and selections from “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” The show will also include a special guest appearance by local drag superstar Chartreuse.

Great Falls Performing Arts Center is located at 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students. For more information or to buy tickets, call 783-0958 or visit LACLT.com.