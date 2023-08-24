EACU supports CLT improvements

AUBURN, ME (August 18, 2023) — East Auburn Community Unit (EACU) President Bonnie Phillips, center, presents a check for $20,000 to Tim Cowan, president of the Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre (CLT) Board of Directors. This contribution was made to assist with the major stage lighting upgrades that are underway at the theatre. At left is Britny Anderson, EACU secretary and co-chair of the production board at CLT.

Established in 1949, the EACU is a community-based, volunteer-driven organization, with a mission of supporting youth, community, and country. The EACU has a long history of supporting youth activities and organizations such as CLT that provide youngsters with recreational or artistic opportunities. In making the presentation, Phillips expressed the EACU’s gratitude “for all the beauty and opportunities that CLT brings to the L-A area.”