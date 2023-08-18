Paris and the World: An author talk with Jayne Boisvert

AUBURN, ME (August 11, 2023) — Author Jayne Boisvert will be at the Auburn Public Library on Monday, August 21 from 4-5 p.m. to present another volume of the Cheapo Snob series, Paris and the World.

In this book, the third in the series, visitors are introduced to the many and varied global aspects of the French capital. Worldwide dining experiences—from North and South America to Europe, Africa, and Asia—are available throughout most of the city’s twenty arrondissements. In addition, several “best-kept secrets” in the form of amazing museums and houses of worship have international origins.

This guidebook also provides short biographies and addresses associated with a great number foreign nationals who spent time in Paris. And what an extraordinary group they are! Some examples include composers Chopin and Liszt, artists van Gogh and Picasso, authors Oscar Wilde and James Joyce, and Nobel Prize laureate Marie Curie.

In other categories readers will discover actors, dancers, and fashion designers to mention but a few.

An ardent traveler, Dr. Boisvert has visited many different areas of France and the Francophone world over the years. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase. This program will take place in person, in the Androscoggin Community Room. No registration is necessary. For more information on this or other upcoming programs offered by the Auburn Public Library, visit our website (auburnpubliclibrary.org), our Facebook page (Auburn Public Library Advocates), or call the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.