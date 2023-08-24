Safe Voices celebrates selection as a Hannaford beneficiary

LEWISTON, Maine (August 18, 2023)– Safe Voices has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of September.

The Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, which launched in August 2021, is an easy way for shoppers to give back. Every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a nonprofit organization local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased.

Safe Voices was selected as the September beneficiary by local store leadership at the Hannaford located in Auburn. Safe Voices will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker purchased at the Auburn Hannaford located at 95 Spring Street.

“Flowers seem like a small thing,” said Grace Kendall, Director of Development and Engagement at Safe Voices. “But they can make someone’s day. And if I know a bouquet also supports a cause I really cared about, it’s doubly appreciated. I hope folks will brighten their day (and ours) with this program in September.”

Safe Voices is a domestic abuse and sex trafficking resource center serving survivors in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties. Last year, the agency worked with over 2,200 survivors in these counties to help them safety plan, access shelter, work with legal and civil advocates, and work through emergent crises as well as the ongoing, long-term effects of domestic abuse and sex trafficking. The agency has been doing this work in Maine since 1977. You can learn more, and access help, at safevoices.org.

For more information about the Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, please visit hannaford.2givelocal.com.