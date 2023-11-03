Learn more about Auburn’s architectural treasurers

AUBURN, ME — L/A Senior College and the Auburn Public Library are delighted to welcome Lin Wright to speak about these treasures on November 14. Lin has lived in the area for over 20 years and has worked at USM where she also received her MA in American and New England Studies. She is retired now but has taught many classes in genealogy at LASC.

As Lin says: “Most of my attraction to architecture is aesthetic and as a window into the broader context of people and place over time. I connect the object of a residential, commercial or professional building through learning about who designed, built, lived in, worked in, and owned it with the broader place (in this case Auburn) and the changes that occurred over time (1827 to 1914 and beyond)”. Her presentation will be an exploration of the building exteriors and the people connected to the Main Street Historic District in Auburn which was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. This is a residential district on parts of Main, Elm and Vine Streets. The earliest house was built in 1826; the most recent built in 1914. Come and explore our past through some of our extant buildings close to home.

Come and enjoy history close to home on November 14, 2 o’clock in the library’s Androscoggin Room at 49 Spring Street.

This program is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit the Events Calendar on Auburn Public Library’s website — https://www.auburnpubliclibrary.org/events/upcoming

