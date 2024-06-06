Franco Center kicks off business envelope challenge

LEWISTON, ME—This year marks the start of the 25th performance season of the Franco Center as a 501(c)(3) Maine nonprofit organization. The nonprofit was founded in 2000 with the mission of saving the historically significant former church building and preserving the culture and heritage of the French-Canadian immigrants. The building has been rehabilitated, providing the community with a center for live performances, educational and cultural heritage programs.

“As we look forward to sustaining the Franco Center – we need your help! We challenge members of the business community to buy an envelope (or two or three) to benefit the work we do,” said Theresa Shanahan, development administrator at the Franco Center. “We want to continue to provide performances and educational opportunities and make improvements that benefit the experience you receive here at the Franco Center.”

Shanahan added, “Every donation makes a difference and gets us closer to our goal of $80,200. This is a big goal, and business leaders are an important part of making it a successful one.”

What it is: The Envelope Challenge is an electronic version of the popular paper envelope fundraiser where 400 envelopes are available for “sale” on a secure website. Each envelope is worth its face value; for example, the 200th envelope is worth $200; the 10th envelope is worth $10. There are donation options of all amounts from $1 to $400.

“Each donation brings a chance to win any of our gift prizes: $100 gift card to L.L. Bean, Downeaster voucher for a round trip for two, passes for our ‘Escape’ room, Franco Center History Tours, business ad on our website – and more,” said Penny Drumm, administrator at the Franco Center. “The more you purchase the greater your chances! When you choose an envelope, we will mail you the physical envelope so you will have your raffle ticket along with whatever you may have won.”

As a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, all donations are tax deductible, and every donation will receive a tax letter.

To make a donation online, visit www.francocenter.org and the Business Envelope Challenge information is prominently displayed. A click on the Donate Now button brings you to a page where you can select an envelope that matches your donation amount.

“Going back to the first events held at the Franco Center in the early 2000s, ticket sales still don’t cover the operating costs of the venue,” said Denise Scammon, marketing director at the Franco Center. “This fundraising campaign aimed at local businesses will hopefully bring in operating cash.”

Scammon added, “Androscoggin County has 110,000 residents. If each donated $20 once a year, we would be able to cover operating costs and urgent repairs and improvements to the building. We’d like to keep our doors open.”

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. Other donations can be made online at www.francocenter.org/donate or call 207-424-0401.

The Franco Center’s marquee sign notes the venue is for performing arts and events, but staff say so much more goes on in the building including community rentals for weddings and business meetings, tribute band concerts, history tours, escape room activities, French-themed luncheons, and other programs. The nonprofit organization is initiating a fundraising campaign that staff hopes brings in funds to cover operating expenses. Franco Center photo.