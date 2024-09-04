LEWISTON, ME – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents from Lewiston, Auburn and neighboring communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Lakes & Mountains Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Simard Payne Park in Lewiston on September 14, 2024.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that change the course of the disease,” said Drew Wyman, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, and take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at seven locations across Maine during September and October. In 2023, there were more than 150 registered participants for the Lakes & Mountains Walk to End Alzheimer’s which raised more than $45,000 despite the day-of event cancellation due to Hurricane Lee. This year the Lakes & Mountains Walk aims to raise $50,000.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Maine, alone there are more than 29,600 people living with the disease and 51,000 caregivers.

Participants can choose to start a team, join a team, or walk as an individual. The Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin following the Promise Garden Ceremony at 10 a.m. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/Maine/walk.