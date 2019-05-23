Franco Trail bus tour offers test run

Stopping at 18 historic locations and sites, this special all-day tour will include two meals and a show at the Gendron Franco Center. (Photo by NorthEast Charter & Tour Co. Inc.)

A new Franco Trail L-A bus tour will offer a special test run on Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. The bus will weave its way through the streets of Lewiston and Auburn, stopping at historic locations and sites that reflect the area’s French heritage as a tour guide explains their significance.

At least 18 locations have been identified and included as part of this all-day tour. The normal cost of the tour would be $75, but this special opportunity costs only $36, which includes all stops and attractions, plus two meals and a show at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.

Participants will ride in the comfort of a trolley bus provided by Northeast Charter Tours. Part of the tour will include a short walking tour across the Androscoggin River and through city parks. The tour will start at 9 a.m. at the Franco American Collection at USM’s Lewiston-Auburn campus and is expected to end by 7:30 p.m. after the dinner-show. To view the full itinerary, see www.museumla.org.

Reservations and payment are required in advance. For more information or to reserve your spot, call Museum L-A at 333-3881. Payment can be made over the phone or by stopping at the museum, located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston.