Auburn names Grand Marshal for 150th Anniversary Memorial Day Parade

Colonel Todd Desgrosseilliers is a native of Auburn who, after 30 years of service, retired as a decorated United States Marine.

Auburn Mayor Jason J. Levesque has announced that Marine Colonel Todd Desgrosseilliers (retired) has been selected as the Grand Marshal of Auburn’s Sesquicentennial Memorial Day Parade.

The parade will start on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. on Mill Street in New Auburn. It will follow Main Street into Auburn’s downtown, turn onto Court Street, then Turner Street, and proceed through Great Falls Plaza. It will then cross the bridge to conclude at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Lewiston, where a special Memorial Day ceremony will take place.

In addition to the parade, Monday’s events will also include Auburn’s first ever “Art in the Park” juried art show in Edward Little Park, in front of Community Little Theatre. The show will feature Maine artists, local crafters, a farmers’ market, food trucks, and more.

An Auburn native, Todd Desgrosseillier served as a United States Marine for over 30 years, first as an enlisted soldier, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant before becoming an Infantry Officer. He held command positions at every officer rank, finally retiring as a Colonel.

Desgrosseillier’s military decorations include the Silver Star Medal, two Purple Heart Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, and two Bronze Star Medals – both with Valor Devices.

Colonel Desgrosseillier continues his tradition of selfless service as CEO of Project Healing Waters, based in Washington D.C. Project Healing Waters is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings.

“Colonel Desgrosseillier represents the very best of Auburn,” said Mayor Levesque. “He defines what service to one’s nation and community should look like. I am truly honored to have him as our Grand Marshal, and I hope the residents of Auburn get a chance to meet this great American and son of Auburn.”

Auburn’s 150th Memorial Day Celebration will begin on Sunday, May 26 at 9 a.m. with a Civil War Encampment in Moulton Park, where the Co. A, Third Maine Volunteer Infantry will present living history demonstrations throughout the day until Monday at 2 p.m. Moulton Park is located behind Community Little Theater and linked to Bonney Park; it can be accessed on foot via Main Street. Directional signs will be posted.

For more information on Auburn’s Memorial Day Celebration, visit www.auburn150.com.