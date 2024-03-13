Glow Dance Party coming to Franco Center March 15 

LEWISTON, ME—The Franco Center will host a Glow Dance Party at Heritage Hall Bar, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 15. DJ Jake Hodgkin, production manager at the Franco Center, will lead line dancing occasionally during the evening.

“Wear as much white and neon-colored clothing as you can because blacklights will be in use throughout most of the building,” said Hodgkin. “The effect will be stunning! Glow sticks will be available for extra fun.”

A cash bar will be available in Heritage Hall. “For people wondering if the Franco Center has a bar, yes, we do, and our bartenders are the best! This dance glow party is a good time to check us out,” said Hodgkin.

Cover charge is $10 at the door or pay what you can.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Parking is in the mill lot on Oxford Street. Handicap access is via an elevator on the Lincoln St. Alley side of the building. Membership is not required to attend this event.

Jake Hodgkin, production manager at the Franco Center. Photo credit: Franco Center.