Jonathan Knowlton joins Champoux Insurance Group

AUBURN, ME — Champoux Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Jonathan Knowlton has joined their team in February as an Account Executive. Jonathan brings 20 years of experience in the insurance and investment field with him to this new position.

After graduating from Thomas College with honors, he went to work for MetLife as a personal financial representative. From there, he worked for Allstate Insurance, and within 3 years, had opened his own agency on Sabattus Street in Lewiston. Jonathan closed the agency after 13 successful years.

Making sure clients are educated about the risks they face and protecting them with auto, home, and life insurance products has always been important to Jonathan; local families truly are in good hands with him.

Jonathan lives in Auburn with his wife and son, and enjoys ice fishing, ATVing, hiking, growing hot peppers and volunteering with the Boy Scouts.

Champoux Insurance Group welcomes John to our Team.