Saint Dom’s names new principal for Lewiston campus

Alanna Stevenson

Bringing extensive experience as an educator and a proven aptitude towards engaging students, Alanna Stevenson has been named the new principal of Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Stevenson is currently Dean of Students and an English teacher at the academy’s Auburn campus, which serves students in grades six through twelve.

“With her experience and enthusiasm, I am confident that Alanna will serve our students, faculty, parents, and community in a way that continues to promote our most cherished values,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools. “It was clear that she was the perfect choice.”

“I am excited to embrace this new opportunity within the St. Dom’s community,” said Stevenson. “I am looking forward to working with the talented and dedicated staff at the Lewiston campus and with the students and families we serve. Saint Dominic Academy is more than just a school: it is a community and family, and I am thrilled to contribute to the team effort of bringing the school to new heights of excellence rooted in strong tradition.”

Stevenson joined the St. Dom’s faculty in 2016 as an English teacher and added the title Dean of Students in 2018, a role in which she built positive relationships with students, parents, and staff while developing and implementing curriculum.

Prior to arriving at St. Dom’s, she served as an English teacher at Maranacook Middle School and Maranacook Community High School in Readfield and as an adjunct instructor of writing at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

In addition to her experience in education, Stevenson served in the Maine governor’s office as the director of boards and commissions (2003-04) and as legislative assistant to then-Congressman John Baldacci (2002-03).

Stevenson graduated magna cum laude from the University of Maine at Orono, where she earned a degree in English. She is currently taking coursework towards a master’s degree in educational leadership at the University of Maine at Farmington.