Grant to fund Dempsey Center telehealth

From Dempsey Center

PORTLAND & LEWISTON – Dempsey Center, a renowned provider of cancer support services in Lewiston and South Portland Maine, has received a $100,000 grant award from Jane’s Trust, a charitable foundation located in Boston, MA.

The funding will make possible Dempsey Center’s Maine Cancer Support Telehealth Program, a new initiative to bring holistic cancer support to rural populations in Maine.

“I’m pleased to announce that our first partnering organization will be the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth, which has been serving people affected by a cancer diagnosis since 2004,” said Wendy Tardif, Executive Director of the Dempsey Center.

“Through this partnership, residents of Hancock and Washington counties will have access to expanded educational programming and specialized cancer support services to complement what is already offered at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center,” she said.

Michael Reisman, Executive Director of the Beth C. Wright Center, said, “Especially during a pandemic, telehealth programming is the best way to serve our clients. They will have real-time access to Dempsey Center professionals who deliver nutrition classes, fitness and movement workshops, and other complementary therapies.”

As with all Dempsey Center and Beth C. Wright services, the Maine Cancer Support Telehealth Program will provide the services at no cost to clients.

Dempsey Center telehealth services address the most common negative side effects of cancer and its treatment: fatigue, pain, depression, sleep issues, isolation, and loss of appetite. Cancer wellness and support services are increasingly included in medical treatment protocols.

According to the CDC, a sense of well-being is associated with decreased risk of disease, illness, and injury; better immune functioning, speedier recovery, and increased longevity.

Telecommunications equipment purchased under this program will allow for full, two-way communication between cancer support professionals in Lewiston and clients at rural cancer support sites and vice versa, beginning with the Beth C. Wright Center in Ellsworth. Long-term plans include an additional three cancer support sites in Maine.

The Dempsey Center makes helps people manage the impact of cancer. With locations in South Portland, Lewiston, and now through a third, virtual center, Dempsey Connects, Dempsey Center services help individuals and families maintain physical and emotional wellness as they deal with a cancer diagnosis. Understanding that cancer impacts the whole family, the Dempsey Center provides specialized services for children, teens and their families. All services are provided at no cost.

Since September of 2004, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center has been serving Hancock and Washington Counties by offering hope, knowledge, compassion and support to cancer patients, their families, caregivers and friends through all stages of the cancer journey. The Center engages and connects members of the community while providing a source of information, educational programs and social services. All services are provided at no cost.