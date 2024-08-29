FREE e-scribe now!

Hand-carved eagle installed in Lewiston Veterans Park

August 29, 2024 | Author

LEWISTON, ME – On August 26, a beautiful hand-carved eagle was installed at Veterans Memorial Park. It was donated by the artist and Eagles For Veterans.

This American Bald Eagle was handcrafted by the nonprofit Matt Carr Wood Works (MCWW) of Pittsburg, PA. in July/August 2024. MCWW is associated with the Maine nonprofit, Eagles for Veterans.

It is in the Patriotic style of Eagles designed/carved in the Late 1800s by John Haley Bellamy (b.1836-d.1914) of Kittery Point, Maine.

It was donated to the Lewiston Veterans Park in honor of our Veterans service to this Nation.

The Veterans Park was represented by L/A VETERANS COUNCIL CHAIRMAN Jerry DeWitt , Paul St. Clair,  Paul Farley.

The work of handcrafting this Eagle was done by Matt Carr, Lead Artisan of MCWW with support from James McCain of Eagles for Veterans. It is made from Mahogany, with the Eagle gilded in 22k gold leaf. It is 36” wide X 48” high.

