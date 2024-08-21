Barks n’ Brews at Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

LEWISTON, ME — Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at Barks n’ Brews! On Sunday, August 25th, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM, the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society will host a fun-filled day celebrating our furry friends and the joy they bring to our lives. This free community event promises to be a day of excitement for dog lovers of all ages.

Date: Sunday, August 25th, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Location: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, 55 Strawberry Ave, Lewiston, ME 04240

Parking: Hahnel Bros Parking Lot (46 Strawberry Ave, Lewiston, ME 04240)

Bring your family and canine companions for an exciting day featuring face painting, live music by Jody Boys, and a variety of activities and vendors. The ladies at L/A Taco will be on-site serving delicious food, Halo Sips will have amazing lemonade, and there will be a beer tent featuring Baxter Brewing Co! Wristbands for 21+ guests will be provided upon entry. At 1:30pm we’ll have an adoption runway featuring adoptable pets! GAHS will also be open for adoptions.

2024 Bark & Brews Vendors Include:

BrookeTrout Designs – Handmade Jewelry

Sunny D Doggie Treats – Homemade Dog Treats

Proxima Design Cat Toys – Handmade Cat Toys

Halo Sips – Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Beyond The Kerf – Onsite Pet Tag Engraving

GAHS Tents – Raffles, 50/50, Face Painting & Dog Lick-Art Making

Cute Chic Y – Crocheted Animals

LC Tumblers & Tees – Custom Tumblers & Tshirts

Kitsune Creations – Homemade Toys & Accessories

Ello Sunshine – Handmade creations and events

Misfits Rehab – Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility

Banks` Creations – Custom tumblers, glasses and resin crafts

Poofs Freeze Dried Candy – Your Fave Candy, Freeze Dried!

More to come!

This is a rain-or-shine event, and Robin’s Dog Park will be open to the public. Please note that dog park rules apply. Water bowls will be available on-site, and any canine displaying unsociable behavior will be kindly asked to leave. Event proceeds will benefit the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

This event is proudly hosted by Baxter Outdoors. Baxter Outdoor events are designed to celebrate New England’s natural spaces, foster community around the great outdoors, and be accessible to all who wish to join in on the fun. We can’t wait to see you all at the inaugural Barks & Brews event! For more information, please visit our website: https://www.baxterbrewing.com/event/barks-brews/