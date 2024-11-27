Hannaford Charitable Foundation donates $30K to community center

LEWISTON, ME – The Trinity Jubilee Center is proud to announce a generous donation of $30,000 from the Hannaford Charitable Foundation to support the construction of the Center’s new home. The donation is part of Hannaford’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and helping those in need.

The Trinity Jubilee Center, the social services hub of the Lewiston community, provides vital services to residents facing economic hardship, including food assistance, shelter, employment support, and medical care. The Center’s new home opens in 2025 at 123 Bates Street in Lewiston. With the construction of the new facility, the Center will be able to expand its services to help those experiencing homelessness, hunger, and other challenges.

“We are honored to support the important work of the Trinity Jubilee Center, which has been a lifeline for so many individuals and families in the Lewiston community,” said Peter Forester, Chair of the Hannaford Charitable Foundation. “This donation is an investment in the well-being of our neighbors and helps ensure that the center can continue to provide critical services to those who need it most.”

The $30,000 donation will be used to purchase and install a new walk-in refrigerator to store food for the Center’s Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, much of which comes from daily donations from the local Hannaford Supermarkets store in Lewiston.

Trinity Jubilee Center’s Executive Director, Erin Reed, expressed deep gratitude for Hannaford’s generosity. “This gift will make a profound difference in our ability to serve the people of Lewiston and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to open a facility that will allow us to meet the growing need in our community and provide the services that so many rely on. Hannaford’s support plays a crucial role in helping us achieve that mission.”

For more information about the Trinity Jubilee Center and how to support its mission, visit www.trinityjubileecenter.org.

Trinity Jubilee Center staff member Cassandra Culleton (left) supervises a team of Hannaford volunteers who are plating lunches in the Soup Kitchen.