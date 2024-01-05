Hannah Clark joins Fontaine Family team

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader is thrilled to announce Hannah Clark as the newest addition to their growing Auburn team. As a seasoned associate broker in the real estate industry, Hannah is making waves in the Maine real estate market with her passion for helping clients find their dream homes. Born and raised in the picturesque town of New Gloucester, ME, Hannah’s journey is characterized by hard work, dedication, and a commitment to community.

Hannah’s roots in Southern Maine run deep, having graduated from Grey-New Gloucester High School before furthering her education at Central Maine Community College (CMCC), where she earned her Associate’s Degree. Her diverse professional background includes valuable experience at a marina in Freeport and a real estate investment firm, shaping her into the well-rounded and knowledgeable real estate professional she is today.

Beyond the world of real estate, Hannah finds joy in various hobbies and activities. An avid gardener, she cultivates her passion for plants and nature, creating vibrant and welcoming spaces. At home, Hannah is a loving owner to three dogs and two horses, adding a touch of animal companionship to her life.

In her spare time, Hannah dedicates herself to the family farm, Royal River Orchard, in New Gloucester. Her hands-on involvement showcases her commitment to preserving local agriculture and maintaining a strong connection to her community.

What sets Hannah apart is not only her professional expertise but also her compassionate heart. In honor of her son, Jackson, Hannah is an active member of the MPS Society and the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. By participating in these organizations, she advocates for awareness, research, and support for those affected by Sanfilippo Syndrome, demonstrating her dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of real estate.

Hannah’s multifaceted background and community engagement make her a standout professional in the Maine real estate landscape. Whether you’re buying or selling, Hannah Clark is the trusted partner you need for a seamless and fulfilling real estate experience, with the support of the Fontaine Team. Contact Hannah today at hannahclark@fontaineteam.com or (207) 713-4496.