Heart-warming laughter and all the polyester you can handle!

LEWISTON, ME — Whether you grew up Catholic or lived through the 1970’s, the heartwarming comedy Incident at our Lady of Perpetual Help, playing at The Public Theatre, January 26 – Feb 4 is for you.

Take a trip down memory lane, to a time when telephones hung on walls, and public ridicule in a hermetically sealed Catholic parish was the ultimate nightmare.

It’s 1973 and the O’Shea family faces a comic crisis of biblical proportions when the parish priest overhears their 19-year-old daughter tell her younger sister about “the birds and the bees”. Holy hell and hilarity break loose as the O’Sheas must band together to save their reputation and prove that nothing is more sacred than family.

“It’s fun to see how much the world has changed – and hasn’t”, says director Janet Mitchko. “This nostalgic and loving look at a quirky Irish Catholic family brings back a time when everyone used classic movies as references and you lived your life not on social media, but in person. It’s the timeless story of a family glued together by love, loyalty, and humor that everyone will be able to relate to, whether you were raised Catholic or not”.

Playing the role of Mike, the patriarch of the family (among other roles) is Doug Rees. Doug appeared previously at The Public Theatre in Middletown and Under the Skin and has the honor of originating roles in plays by Christopher Durang and Michael Hollinger both Off-Broadway and in regional theatres. Playing Jo, the mother who manages the O’Shea household is Cate Damon. Cate, who has a long list of Boston and regional theatre credits, was actually born in Maine and is happy to return! Playing the role of Terri, Jo’s quick witted sister temporarily living with the family, is Allison Briner Dardenne. Allison has performed in a long list of Broadway and National Tours including Mamma Mia, Titanic, Les Miserables and Bright Star among others. Playing the eldest daughter Linda, the narrator of our story, is Kelsey Petersen, a Chicago based actress who has performed in leading roles for several seasons at the Asolo Theatre in Florida. Her 13-year-old sister Becky is played by Maine actress Scarlett Thomas, who most recently appeared as Louisa in Ogunquit Playhouse’s production of The Sound of Music in Portsmouth. The 1970’s set is designed by Jennifer B. Madigan, lights by Florence Cooley, sound by Scott O’Brien and groovy costumes by Anne Collins.

Incident at our Lady of Perpetual Help, will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston’s Professional Theatre Jan 26 – Feb 4. Showtimes are Thurs and Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 3pm, Sun at 2pm, Sat. Feb 3 at 3pm & 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 Adults, $25 Groups 10+, $20 Student 19+ with ID. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.

Sponsored by Cross Insurance, Berube’s Auto Care, Napa Coastal Auto Parts and Baxter Brewing. Season Underwriters: Sun Journal, Platz Associates, and Bennett Radio Group.

Seated Left to right: Alison Briner Dardenne as Terri, Doug Rees as Mike, Scarlett Thomas as Becky. Standing left to right: Kelsey Petersen as Linda and Cate Damon as Jo

