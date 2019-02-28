Rumford artist wins 2019 Moxie Festival Logo Contest  





A design created by Rumford artist and teacher Brent Bachelder was selected as the winning logo for the 2019 Moxie Festival. The artwork consists of four iconic images, all of them with a bottle of Moxie. DaVinci’s Mona Lisa, Vincent Van Gogh, and a Picasso-esque figure are shown enjoying the distinctively different beverage while the figure from Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” wails because his Moxie bottle is empty.

“The competition for this year’s logo design contest was remarkable,” said Moxie Festival Coordinator Julie-Ann Baumer. “We had 28 entries and we deliberated for two hours. Bachelder’s work most clearly fit this year’s festival theme ‘Moxie Goes Artsy.’”

Bachelder, originally from Newry, is a visual artist, muralist, and sculptor. A graduate of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Rhode Island College, he was the designer of Providence’s Wickenden Street mural, a city landmark from 1997 until the overpass was demolished in 2010. Bachelder teaches Art at Meroby Middle School in Mexico and also runs a full service art and design studio in Rumford, Club Neopolsi Creations.

In addition to a $750 cash prize, Bachelder will receive the first 2019 printed T-shirt and may serve as a parade float judge. But does he like Moxie? “It’s better than I remember it as a kid,” Bachelder said.

The Moxie Festival, celebrating Maine’s official soft drink, is always the second weekend in July. Mark your calendars for July 12 through 14, 2019. For more information, see www.moxiefestival.com.