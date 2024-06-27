Scott Moreau is Johnny Cash in tribute show at TPT

LEWISTON, ME — The Public Theatre in Lewiston will present Litchfield, Maine-native Scott Moreau and his one-man show, “Late and Alone: An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash,” on July 13 and 14. Moreau has traveled the world performing as Johnny Cash for over a decade and is regarded as one of the foremost interpreters of Johnny Cash’s iconic music.

Initial sales for the event have proven so successful that The Public Theatre has added an additional matinee on Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 pm.

“Late And Alone” had its world premiere in 2018 at New York City’s famed Feinstein’s/54 Below. Moreau embodies “The Man in Black” as he performs all of Cash’s hits plus some “deep cuts” while telling anecdotes and more in-depth stories spanning nearly 50 years of Cash’s musical life. You’ll hear songs from the American Recordings, including his iconic epitaph, “Hurt.” Exclusive to these shows at The Public Theatre in Lewiston, Moreau has prepared two new songs for his set.

In addition to his solo career performing as Johnny Cash, Moreau has appeared nationally as Johnny Cash in regional productions of the Broadway hit, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

“Late and Alone: An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash” will be performed at The Public Theatre on Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $33. Discounted Student and Youth ticket prices available. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit ThePublicTheatre.org. Theatre Location: 31 Maple St, Lewiston.

“Late And Alone” is sponsored by Uncle Andy’s Digest/Lydia Media and Baxter Brewing. Season Underwriters: Sun Journal, Platz Associates, and Bennett Radio Group.