Jazz pianist to perform at Bates College

Jazz pianist-composer Frank Carlberg, 2018-19 artist-in-residence of the Bates College music department, will lead two concerts in March. Both concerts are free and open to the public, but tickets are required from batesconcerts.eventbrite.com.

Carlberg will perform with his quartet, Dream Machine,on Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Olin Arts Center Concert Hall at 75 Russell Street in Lewiston.Featuring accordion, tenor sax, bass, and drums, the band’s music, “resides in the area between dusk and dawn of our consciousness and draws from half-remembered recollections of things past,” asserts Carlberg. “Images of fantasy and reality intermingle in memories of carnivals, side shows, and fairgrounds.”

Carlberg will then presents a concert celebrating pioneering composer, bandleader, and pianist Mary Lou Williams on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the same venue. For more information, call 786-6135 or write to olinarts@bates.edu.