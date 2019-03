The L-A Rotary Lunch Club recently donated $600 to community partner Washburn Elementary School of Auburn to help families of students provide holiday staples. Thanks to the donation, 67 families received contributions of food and clothing to make the holidays brighter. Here above are school principal Andrew Bard, L-A Rotary Gift of Caring Project Chair Lorraine Bard, and school guidance counselor Maggie Luce. (Photo by Jackie Majerus-Collins)