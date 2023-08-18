L/A Senior College Celebration at Wallingford’s Orchard

AUBURN, ME (August 11, 2023) — L/A Senior College is emerging from the pandemic a new and improved organization. We plan to start this year with a celebration of where we have been, and where we are going. So we are inviting members of the Lewiston/Auburn community to join us at Wallingford’s on Sept. 6.

Come meet old friends and new. And, hear about the changes we’ve made. You will enjoy:

Door prizes

Gift bags

Wallingford’s tasty goodies

All the fun that Wallingford’s has to offer at harvest time

Mark your calendar for Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Meet our members and find out if we have something to offer you and/or your family members.1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Wallingford’s at1240 Perkin’s Ridge Road in Auburn