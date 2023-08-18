MILL welcomes Ebenezer Akakpo for next Made in Maine event

LEWISTON, ME (August 11, 2023) — On August 17 at 5:30pm, Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor (Maine MILL) will host Ebenezer Akakpo of Akakpo Design Group to discuss the creation of his jewelry inspired by his native Ghana and adopted home of Maine. Mr. Akakpo will share his amazing life journey including learning about lines, symbols and designs from his architect father and studying design and stone cutting at Le Arti Orafe in Italy. A graduate of Maine College of Art and Design and Rochester School of Design, Mr. Akakpo combines his passion for beautiful design and social justice.

“Design can often be interpreted as a luxury for the wealthy. But it is my mission to use design as a tool to solve problems. The creation of the Akakpo line has allowed me to combine my multifaceted educational experiences with this desire to affect positive change. I am able to use the traditional designs of my Ghanaian heritage to create pieces of art that carry personal and cultural power. After designing a portable filtration system with B9 Plastics to purify water for the people of my native Ghana, I decided to commit 70% of the proceeds from my Emekor Collection to continue to support the Better Water Maker project I helped them launch.”

Following a conversation lead by emcee Dennis Price of Capital City Improv, attendees will be able to view many Akakpo Designs and select items from the lines will be available for purchase. Light appetizers and drinks will be served. Registration is encouraged at mainemill.org/programs-events/made-in-maine.

The evening is the next in the “Made In Maine” series offered by Maine MILL. The event is free and made possible by the Onion Foundation. “Made in Maine” spotlights businesses making an impact locally, regionally, nationally and globally that continue the long tradition of exceptional craftsmanship and industry in our region.

For more information about Maine MILL (formerly Museum L-A) and its events and exhibits, visit www.mainemill.org or call 207-333-3881. The museum is located at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston.