LA Metro Chamber Announces New President/CEO

Shanna Cox

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is excited to announce that they have hired a new President/CEO. Shanna Cox, Lewiston resident and business owner, officially began her role in leading the LA Metro Chamber on Monday, October 7.

Prior to posting the position in June, the Board of Directors worked diligently for four months to self- reflect on the Chamber’s past, the current status and what the future would hold for the organization. This journey provided the Board with a clear picture of the attributes they would be seeking in a new CEO. LA Metro Chamber Board Chair and President/CEO of Community Credit Union, Jennifer Hogan, said “It was a great process and journey for the Board. We came to realize some of the key attributes we were seeking: someone who could clearly demonstrate and articulate the value in being a member of the Chamber, someone who has proven relationships and success in workforce development issues, and someone who has demonstrated leadership within economic development projects, just to name a few. Shanna rose to the top quickly as she has experience in all of these areas.”

The Board hired consultants with Career Management Associates (CMA) to lead the search. After reviewing over 40 applications, applicants were led through a rigorous process which included phones interviews, a written exercise and face-to-face interviews. Final candidates were then brought before a 10 person hiring committee and ultimately the entire Board. Hogan shared “The Board voted unanimously to hire Shanna and we are confident in her experience, drive and commitment to the Chamber and community at large. We are excited for her to lead our Chamber in the next steps of its success.”

Cox’s work history weaves experiences on both business and community issues together- making her the right fit to support the Chamber’s mission- to be an engine for economic vitality and enhanced quality of life. Cox shared “The LA Metro Chamber is a longstanding and proud institution in our communities- and supporting thriving businesses and quality of life are key to the futures of our members and our region. There is significant potential and opportunities for the Chamber to clarify our value to members, attract new members, and support growth for current members, all while ensuring our work is connected to the communities we serve. I am excited to be at the helm of this organization as we lead the way towards a secure future for the organization, and improved benefits to members and the community.”

Shanna has been pursuing economic and community development goals for the LA region for nearly 10 years. As a small business owner, Shanna worked with businesses and groups across the state to find solutions for complex community and social problems. Her statewide work grew her experience and exposure to addressing the important issues the Chamber, our members, and businesses in our communities’ face: workforce development, technology and innovation, cluster and sector development, educational outcomes and economic development and growth. While working statewide, Shanna has always been a champion and advocate for the LA region- a place she is proud to call home and raise her family.