Lewiston Adult Ed students graduate
From Lewiston Schools
LEWISTON – High temperatures last week didn’t keep Lewiston Adult Education students from their graduation at the Longley Multi-Purpose Building last Tuesday night.
Graduates, families, friends, and community members attended to celebrate both the class of 2020 and 2021.
Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais spoke to graduates about how they demonstrated resilience with their work and they now carry it with them. “Don’t you ever forget what you’ve achieved,” he said.
Lewiston School Committee Chairperson Megan Parks participated in the conferring of diplomas along with Langlais, Lewiston Adult Education Director Bill Grant and Lewiston Adult Education Assistant Director Jennifer Tiner.
Students received their diploma, while the Adult Learning Center Coordinator Laurianne Champagne told of each one’s accomplishments. Student Kerigan Graham graduated despite a busy work schedule and COVID-19 restrictions in classes and testing.
Another student, Rebecca Berry, wrote an essay on how education is a lifelong process. “To support her conviction of this statement, she plans to continue her education by going to college to pursue a career in the field of medicine. We wish her well,” Champagne said.
Carlos Marquez-Teruel was the last student at graduation to receive his diploma. He was also one of several high-achieving High School Equivalency Test takers.
“In 2021, Carlos got the highest HiSET scores at Lewiston Adult Education, including two perfect scores in math and science. Congratulations on a job well done!” Champagne said.
The HiSET has replaced the General Educational Development test as the exam used to determine if a student has achieved high school equivalency in subject areas. Once the five exams are completed with passing scores, students receive the Maine State Equivalency Diploma.
“This graduation celebration was especially poignant for me because of how COVID changed how education was delivered and accomplishments were celebrated over the past year and a half. Our graduates persisted despite class and testing restrictions due to the pandemic. Truly an amazing group of students,” Champagne said after graduation.