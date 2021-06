AUBURN – About 50 students received diplomas at the Saint Dominic Academy graduation ceremony at the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend.

Ben Kase, Class Marshal, leads the Class of 2021 graduating students, faculty and board members at the graduation ceremony for Saint Dominic Academy at the start of the Memorial Day weekend. (RAM Sport photo)

Saint Dominic Academy graduate Anna Cote anxiously awaits her diploma at the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the end of May. (RAM Sport photo).

Valedictorian, Elliana Smith, valedictorian for the Class of 2021 at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, receives her diploma from Portland Diocese Bishop Robert Deeley. (RAM Sport photo)