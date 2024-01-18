Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund applications now open

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund is now accepting applications from victims and families impacted by the tragic Oct. 25, 2023, shootings in Lewiston.

There are three tiers of fund eligibility: heirs of victims killed, injured victims and those present during the shootings who experienced trauma. The applications and instructions are available at MaineCF’s website. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The Broad Recovery Efforts & Organizations Fund of the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund will open for applications in early February. There will be more information in the coming weeks about the steering committee and how nonprofit organizations supporting the broader recovery effort can apply for those funds.

MaineCF will continue to accept contributions to the Victims & Families Fund and the Broad Recovery Efforts & Organizations Fund of the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund until Tuesday, Feb 20. Visit www.mainecf.org/donate to contribute.

For more information, please contact lewiston@mainecf.org.