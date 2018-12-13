Lewiston names new Public Works Director

City Administrator Edward Barrett has announced that Dale Doughty will be Lewiston’s next Public Works Director. Doughty will start his new job on December 27, replacing David Jones, who will retire on January 9.

Doughty comes to the city after twenty-two years with the Maine Department of Transportation, including the last eight years as Director of Maintenance and Operations, where he managed a budget of over $170 million and 1,250 employees. He has also served MDOT as manager of its Eastern Region and on assignments for its Planning and Program Development Division.

“We are extremely pleased to bring on board someone with Dale’s many years of public works experience who is strongly regarded throughout the State of Maine,” said Barrett in announcing the appointment.

“Dale is a great choice and was unanimously recommended by the hiring panel,” said Mayor Shane Bouchard, who served on the panel with City Councilor Jim Lysen, Deputy City Administrator Denis D’Auteuil, and retiring Public Works Director Dave Jones. “His experience and contacts with public works professionals throughout the state will allow him to quickly move into the position and maintain Lewiston’s state-wide reputation for excellence in Public Works.”

“Dale has a strong management background and has shown the interest and ability to work to help his employees develop their skills and abilities and advance to more responsible positions,” said City Councilor Jim Lysen. “This will be of great benefit to a department that is facing a significant transition due to the number of employees who are nearing retirement.”

“I am pleased and honored for the opportunity to direct a public works department that has such a history of excellence,” Doughty said in reacting to his selection. “I look forward to working with the city, council, and department staff to build on and enhance that history.”

A Maine native, Doughty has a degree in geology and chemistry from the University of Maine at Farmington. He also did additional graduate work in geology at West Virginia University. He is a Maine Certified Geologist.