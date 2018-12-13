Mitch Thomas and Friends return for “Holiday in Lights”

Mitch Thomas and Friends will present their fifth annual “Holiday in Lights” concert on Saturday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. The doors and bar will open at 6 p.m. for a pre-show reception.

Thomas, a local pianist, singer, and songwriter who serves as the executive director of the Gendron Franco Center and directs and performs at Community Little Theatre, will perform several seasonal favorites, including his own compositions and arrangements “Light a Candle for Peace” and “The Friendly Beasts.”

The event will features numerous local artists, including guitarist and singer Tony Morin; Hayden Thomas, who played the teen “Fiona” in CLT’s recent production of “Shrek, the Musical”; Kristen J. Thomas and Nakesha (Kay) Warren, who starred in CLT’s production of “Sister Act”; and soloist Sue Caron and CLT director, pianist, and composer Paul G. Caron.

Also appearing will be Maddy Leslie, who has performed in many Community Little Theatre productions; her sister Mia-Angelina Leslie; Carl Steidel, who has performed as a featured baritone with the Maine Music Society; singers Jay Barrett, Caroline Young Coffin, and Justin Reid; trumpeter Jody Steidel; violinists Aya Wakita, Ryan Spooner, and Josh White; bassist Jeff Munson; guitarist Neil James; organist Jon Whitmore; pianist Dan Burgess; and drummer Jeff Mayerson.

Tickets are $18 each; all students will be admitted free of charge. To buy tickets, call 783-1585 or see FrancoCenter.org.