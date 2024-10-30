Maine Music Society announces 7th annual online auction

Looking for a unique shopping experience? Take a look at the amazing assortment offered on the Maine Music Society’s seventh online auction site beginning at noon on November 2, 2024. You’ll find everything from homemade breads to snow-shoeing and skiing experiences, vacation rentals, beautiful artworks, toys, fashions crafted by local artisans, and gift certificates from a variety of local businesses ranging from hardware to personal care to dining to sports events. You’ll be able to preview everything on Friday, November 1, so that you’re ready to start bidding when the site goes live at noon on Saturday, November 2. The Auction will close 10 days later at 9 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up items.

Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction website are available on the MMS website www.mainemusicsociety.org.

MMS is also excited to announce that rehearsals are under way for our 2024-25 season: Celebrating Community.

We begin with the ever-popular a cappella experience Battle of the Blends on Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 pm, when we’ll also kick off the Online Auction. Join us in December for A Season of Celebration , in March forOut of the Ashes, and in May for A Showcase of Americana. All concerts are at the Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston. Visit www.mainemusicsociety.org for details and tickets.

Please support the MMS Chorale and Chamber Singers by participating in this shopping experience just in time for the holidays.

Thank you to our Auction Sponsors: Allen & Dawn Sample, Bates Mill Dermatology, Champoux Insurance Group, Chuck & Patty Scheib, DeBlois Electric Inc., Dirigo Federal Credit Union, Hancock Lumber, Lisa Laliberte State Farm Insurance, Maine Family Federal Credit Union, Moody’s Collision Center, Roopers, and The Vault.

Visit www.mainemusicsociety.org or contact info@mainemusicsociety.org for more information.

Art Quilt