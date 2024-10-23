Safe Voices to honor Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine

LEWISTON, ME – Safe Voices, the domestic violence and sex trafficking resource center serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties, will honor Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine as one of two awardees at the agency’s Fall Fête and Community Awards on October 24. Good Shepherd Food Bank will receive the agency’s Kimberley Wilson Community Partner Award for their years-long partnership with the agency in providing nutritious food for its shelter facilities.

“Good Shepherd Food Bank is a truly essential partner for us in our work operating shelters in our communities. Most of our regular shelter groceries come through their programs, and they support us by cultivating additional local partnerships with organizations and businesses that can supplement our food supplies,” said shelter & housing program manager Jaime Merrill. “They’re always amazing to work with and offer true collaboration in the work that we do.”

In addition to the provision of food supplies, staff at Good Shepherd Food Bank continually check in with Safe Voices shelter staff to see how things are going and ensure needs are being met. They regularly share grant opportunities that Safe Voices may qualify for, and their staff truly embody the belief of “rising tides lifting all boats.” Good Shepherd Food Bank has a network of in-depth partnerships and resources throughout the state of Maine, and they make connections between organizations and businesses that can help lift each other up in the work to end hunger in our state.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Kimberley Wilson Community Partner Award from Safe Voices,” stated Heather Paquette, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. “Our partnership with Safe Voices has always been about more than just providing access to food – it’s about ensuring that survivors of domestic violence and trafficking have the support and resources they need to thrive. Together, we’re working to build stronger, more food secure communities, and we’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to stand alongside Safe Voices in this mission.”

The Safe Voices Fall Fête, happening October 24 from 5-8pm at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch in Auburn, please contact Grace Kendall at gkendall@safevoices.org or visit bit.ly/tickets_SV for tickets.