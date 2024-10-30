Americans Who Tell the Truth portrait exhibition on display

LEWISTON, ME – Opening on November 15th and closing December 15th is an exciting exhibition of painter Robert Shetterly’s Americans Who Tell the Truth portraits at the Bates Mill Atrium on 35 Canal Street in Lewiston, Maine. The entire Americans Who Tell the Truth collection of more than 270 portraits will be on display. These stunning portraits portray American figures — ranging from historical icons to contemporary activists — who have acted to confront injustice and advocate for change.

The exhibit’s opening event will be on Friday, November 15, 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. All are welcome. Artist remarks will be at approximately 5:45 PM. For the duration of the exhibition, there will be guided tours, student art workshops, and a special teaching workshop and panel discussion on November 20th at 3:30 – 5:00 PM.

Robert’s most recent title, Portraits of Peacemakers, is a wonderful collection of painted portraits of activists who have been instrumental in the story of peace activism in the United States.

Robert is a Maine artist based in Brooksville.