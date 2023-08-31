Medicare seminar presented by Renata Lahner

AUBURN, ME (August 24, 2023) — As you approach age 65 and eligibility for Medicare, do you know all you need to know to select the right insurance plan for you? If not, you are invited to this no-cost virtual seminar on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, starting at 6:00 p.m. At that time, you will hear from an experienced insurance broker who specializes in helping clients with Medicare planning needs. This seminar is meant to help people navigate the options with Medicare and will include information on signing up for social security. This presentation will help you have a better understanding of your Medicare options, deadlines, and fines that may be imposed if you do not sign up on time. There will also be some helpful information on how to save on prescriptions.

This program is offered by Renata Lahner of The Lahner Group, whose mission is to provide unbiased Medicare and insurance advice for individuals from all walks of life while simplifying the complexities of the various healthcare options. Renata specializes in helping clients with Medicare, social security, and life insurance needs.

The program will take place via Zoom. Registration is required; to do so, visit the Events page of our website — www.auburnpubliclibrary.org — or call the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4. The Zoom link will be emailed to you on September 5.