New Lewiston Restaurant Opens June 16 

LEWISTON, ME (June 16, 2023) – “We’re hoping to bring the people of Lewiston a quick and healthy lunch option Tuesday – Saturday,” said Bronwyn Knight, owner of The Lunch Table, 884 Lisbon Street. The menu features soups, salads, sandwiches/paninis, and crepes and will be open 10 AM – 3 PM.

The City of Lewiston is pleased to announce that a grand opening was held on Friday, June 16.

As a new restaurant owner, Knight brings eight years of experience in the food industry, to include being a Green Ladle sous chef, manager at Panera Bread, and working at Fish Bones Grill, DaVinci’s, and in various other roles.

“Owning a little restaurant like this is something I have always wanted to do, so I couldn’t be more excited,” said Knight. As a new mom, she said the 10 am – 3 pm restaurant hours will give her time flexibility, “not to mention I love food, so it’s a win win!”

Goals for the restaurant’s future include a food subscription membership. She also plans to transition to as many compostable products as possible, as well as make sustainable choices utilizing as many local suppliers as she can.

Knight is glad to be back in Lewiston, having grown up on a little farm on the city’s outskirts. She moved several times but is happy to be closing on a new home in Lewiston shortly.