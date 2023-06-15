AUGUSTA, ME (June 9, 2023) — On Tuesday, June 6, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, and other members of the Legislature welcomed staff members from Recovery Connections of Maine to present them with a legislative sentiment for receiving a Spirit of America Foundation Award.

“Now more than ever, with two Mainers per day succumbing to opioid addiction, we need to shine a spotlight on the good people who work hard to turn these numbers around,” said Sen. Rotundo. “Maine Recovery Connections treats patients with respect and understanding, getting to know them in order to prescribe the best method of treatment. I am proud of them for representing Lewiston in the very best light and grateful for their important work.”

Recovery Connections of Maine employs a holistic approach to treating addiction. Services include assessments, intensive outpatient care, individual and group counseling and even driver education. Attending the Senate session on Tuesday were Founder and CEO Jeremy Hiltz, Co-Founder and Director of Administration Brandy Hiltz and Residential Program Manager Michael Connors.

A legislative sentiment acknowledges and recognizes academic, athletic, civic, professional or service-related accomplishments. It is approved by the full Legislature and signed by the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House, Secretary of the Senate and Clerk of the House.

Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Brandy Hiltz, Jeremy Hiltz and Michael Connors in the Senate Chamber.