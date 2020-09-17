New Pastor for Riverside Drive Baptist Church in Auburn
AUBURN – Rodney Taylor was named pastor of Riverside Drive Baptist Church, Auburn, in July, 2020.
He is a 2008 graduate of Pensacola Christian College with a bachelor’s degree in Pastoral Ministry. He received his Masters of Divinity from Pensacola Theological Seminary.
Married in 2009, Taylor and his wife, Rachel, have four daughters, all elementary-school age. Rachel has a degree in elementary education and will be home-schooling their daughters this year, due to the pandemic, she said.
Riverside Drive Baptist has about 25 members, and has been active about 60 years. The church had been seeking a pastor for the past two years, and found Taylor on a referral from his college.
Taylor was previously pastor of a church in Northumberland, PA.