New Pastor for Riverside Drive Baptist Church in Auburn

Rodney Taylor (top right), pastor of Riverside Drive Baptist Church, Auburn, with his wife, Rachel, and their four daughters in front of the church. Taylor was named pastor of the church in July, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Taylor)

AUBURN – Rodney Taylor was named pastor of Riverside Drive Baptist Church, Auburn, in July, 2020.

He is a 2008 graduate of Pensacola Christian College with a bachelor’s degree in Pastoral Ministry. He received his Masters of Divinity from Pensacola Theological Seminary.

Married in 2009, Taylor and his wife, Rachel, have four daughters, all elementary-school age. Rachel has a degree in elementary education and will be home-schooling their daughters this year, due to the pandemic, she said.

Riverside Drive Baptist has about 25 members, and has been active about 60 years. The church had been seeking a pastor for the past two years, and found Taylor on a referral from his college.

Taylor was previously pastor of a church in Northumberland, PA.