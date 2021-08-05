Niboli named international ‘Volunteer of the Year’

From RTT

WINDHAM – Pat Niboli, a volunteer with Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham, was recently named the 2021 Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Volunteer of the Year.

PATH Intl. is an international voice in the equine-assisted services (EAS) industry, annually celebrates individuals who symbolize the celebration of ability, optimism, diversity and a shared love of equines. Nominations are called for to recognize reliable volunteers who to commit their time and talents and are “essential to the success of therapeutic horsemanship centers.”

Janis Childs, a fellow volunteer and RTT Board member, said, “Pat and I both began volunteering in 2011. Over the years, I have marveled at Pat’s work ethic, her dedication and passion in supporting the Center. I am sure that there is not anything she has not done at the farm! She mucks, she feeds, she invents, she is a horse leader in lessons, and she is the ‘driving’ force behind the carriage driving team! Those are just a few of her gifts that she o?ers on a weekly basis!”

Pat Niboli was recently named the 2021 Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Volunteer of the Year. She volunteers at Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham,

Sarah Bronson, Executive Director said, “We are so very fortunate to count Pat as a member of the RTT family. She is always thinking about how to help out with friend- and fund-raising ideas—bringing new people to the farm and raising important funds to keep our programs strong, our horses happy and fit and our clients happy. There is no one more deserving of this award and we are thrilled that she has been recognized for her efforts, not only by RTT, but internationally by PATH Intl.”

A virtual awards ceremony will be conducted by PATH Intl. on Nov. 5.

The mission of Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) is to lead the advancement of professional equine-assisted services by supporting its members and stakeholders through rigorously developed standards, credentialing and education.

PATH Intl was founded in 1969 as the North American Riding for the Handicapped Association (NARHA) to promote safe and effective therapeutic horseback riding throughout the United States and Canada. Today, PATH Intl. has 873 member centers and nearly 8,000 individual members in countries all over the world, who help and support almost 69,000 men, women and children–including more than 6,700 veterans–with special needs each year through a variety of equine-assisted services programs.

Founded in 1993, Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center’s (RTT) mission is enhancing health and wellness through equine-assisted services. RTT is a PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International). Located just west of Portland in Windham, RTT is the state’s only year round PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center solely dedicated to serving people with disabilities through equine-assisted services.

For more information about client services, volunteering or making a gift, visit www.ridingtothetop.org or call 892-2813.