FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Public Safety Workshop

November 1, 2018 | Author

The Mechanic Falls Police Department recently conducted a public safety workshop for local elected officials to discuss new resources being made available to combat the growing crime rate and drugtrafficking in rural communities.Pictured here (l. to r.) are workshop participants Sen. Jim Hamper, Sgt. James Daigle of the Mechanic Falls P.D., Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, Rep. Ellie Espling, Carlene Tremblay of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office, and Chief Jeffery Goss of the Mechanic Falls P.D.

 

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

213 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.