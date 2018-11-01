The Mechanic Falls Police Department recently conducted a public safety workshop for local elected officials to discuss new resources being made available to combat the growing crime rate and drugtrafficking in rural communities.Pictured here (l. to r.) are workshop participants Sen. Jim Hamper, Sgt. James Daigle of the Mechanic Falls P.D., Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, Rep. Ellie Espling, Carlene Tremblay of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office, and Chief Jeffery Goss of the Mechanic Falls P.D.