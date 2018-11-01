Take “Uke 101” with MSAD 52 Adult Ed

Professional musician Mike Burd, who tours nationally playing bass with Maine’s own Dave Mallett, will be the instructor for an adult education class called “Play the Ukelele” on Wednesdays, November7 through December5, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Leavitt Area High School. Participants will have fun, make new friends, and learn just enough of the fundamentals to start playing simple songs right away. If you don’t have your own instrument and tuner, a limited number of loaners are available. The course fee is $80 and includes instructional materials. For more information, call 225-1010; to register, see www.msad52.maineadulted.org.