Students graduate and on Deans’ Lists

Endicott College Dean’s List

BEVERLY, MA – Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Spring 2021 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

Auburn students named to the Dean’s List are Zachary Gagne, International Studies, son of Lori-Ann Gagne and William Gagne; and Piper Norcross, Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Kristi Huard-Norcross and Craig Norcross.

Lewiston students named to the Dean’s List are Shannon O’Malley, Exercise Science, daughter of Joni O’Malley and Brian O’Malley; and Lexi Poulin, Interior Architecture, daughter of Alicia Poulin and Mitch Poulin.

Fairfield University Dean’s List

FAIRFIELD, CT – Fairfield University awarded Deans List Honors for the Spring 2021 semester to Eisa Lee of Lewiston.

In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

Endicott College Graduate

BEVERLY, MA – Endicott College’s undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students participated in a commencement ceremony on May 22 at Hempstead Stadium on the Endicott campus in Beverly.

The commencement speaker was Dana Bash, CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent and Co-Anchor of State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who provided a virtual address. Bash received an honorary Doctor of Journalism, which was accepted on her behalf by Melissa Hempstead ’69, Chair of the Endicott College Board of Trustees.

Shannon O’Malley of Lewiston received her Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science.

Lehigh University Graduates

BETHLEHEM, PA – During Commencement ceremonies on May 24, Lehigh University conferred 1,295 Bachelor’s degrees, 549 Master’s degrees and 104 Doctoral degrees.

Of the nearly 2,000 graduates, degree recipients came from 45 states and 36 countries outside of the United States.

Nathan Osgood of Lewiston received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics degree with a major in Accounting.

Jakob Donoghue of Kittery Point received a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Humanities/Engineering degree with Honors.

Marley O’Neil of Lincolnville received a Bachelor of Science in Earth & Environmental Science.

Elijah Kropp of Wales received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Dean College spring Dean’s List

FRANKLIN, MA – Dean College is pleased to announce the local students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Named to the Dean’s list were Adam Canfield of Fryeburg, Margaret Christie of Rockport, Kalen Darney of Thomaston, Madeline Fenlason of Winthrop, Madison Grass of Vassalboro, Elisha Lesure of Bowdoinham, Makenzie Margerison of Durham, Hannah Ranco of Bridgton, Sarah Tajonera of New Gloucester, and Emily Thompson of New Gloucester.

Roger Williams

BRISTOL, RI – Select students have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Named to the Dean’s List were Isabella Blessington of Harpswell, Courtney Caouette of Greene, Takara McDermott of Wells, Olivia Mora of Windham, Dana Nichols of Windham, Molly Obrien of N Waterboro, David Ouellette of Wells, Ashley Pollock of Berwick, Molly Sweet of Westbrook, and Brenden Whitten of Kennebunk.

Recent graduates from Roger Williams include Madyson Ljunggren of Standish with a B.S. in Architecture; Takara McDermott of Wells, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in International Business; Michael Moore of Gorham, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking; Olivia Mora of Windham, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Architecture; Dana Nichols of Windham, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Construction Mgmt.; David Ouellette of Wells, Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Finance; Ashley Pollock of Berwick, Cum Laude with a B.S. in Criminal Justice and B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking; and Tyler Richman of Gorham with a B.A. in Environmental Science.

With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, R.I., Roger Williams University is a forward-thinking private university committed to strengthening society through engaged teaching and learning.