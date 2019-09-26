Stanton Bird Club announces October events

A Red-tailed Hawk, one of the common hawks in central Maine. While found all year, many do migrate south for the winter. This is the hawk often seen along the Maine Turnpike perched on a tree branch surveying for small mammals. Photo by Dan Marquis.

The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn has five events planned for the month of October. The first event is a Wednesday Walk on the Androscoggin River Trail in Lisbon on October 2. On Monday, October 7, the Annual Club Meeting will take place, featuring Michael Good, as speaker. He is the founder of the Acadia Birding Festival and will speak on Birding in Cuba. The other two Wednesday Bird Walks will be at Packard-Littlefield Farm on October 16 and on the shores of Sabattus Pond in Sabattus on October 30. Finally, there is a Saturday walk on October 19 at the Milkhouse Farm in South Monmouth. We will look for remaining summer inhabitants as well as for the first fall migrants. All of our trips are open to everyone regardless of past experience in nature.

The first trip of October on the Androscoggin River Trail in Lisbon will meet in the parking area for Papermill Trail at the boat launch, Rte. 196 at Frost Hill Ave. at 8 a.m. This popular trail provides a gentle walk along a paved, shaded trail following the Androscoggin River. We will plan to return to the parking lot at 11 a.m. The trip leaders are Stan and Joan DeOrsey, who can be contacted at 406-4741 or e-mail Stan at jsmd@att.net.

The Stanton Bird Club’s Annual Meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7. There will be a silent auction on items displayed, a dinner starting at 6 p.m., followed by our featured speaker, Michael Good. The dinner costs $20.00 with reservations required. The program starting at 7 p.m. is open to the public. More details can be found on the club’s website.

The second walk of the month will take place on Wednesday, October 16, as we explore the Packard-Littlefield Farm in Lisbon. This is a great place to look for fall birds. The meeting place is at the farm, 76 Littlefield Road, Lisbon. The farm is a very unique property, two hundred and sixty acres are enrolled in managed tree growth, hay fields cover more than ninety acres, while wetland and a river also grace the estate. The bulk of the part we will be walking over is the thirty acres that have been farmed by refugee and immigrant families for several years. The leaders of this trip are Stan and Joan DeOrsey. The trip will end around 11 a.m.

On October 19, Saturday, we will walk the fields of the Milkhouse Farm, South Monmouth. This is a new location for a club field trip, promising fun and some interesting birds. Come walk the paths and fields of a South Monmouth dairy farm, looking for fall migrants. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Promenade Mall parking lot, near Staples, 855 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Stan and Joan DeOrsey lead this trip also. It will end around 11 a.m.

The next walk, always a favorite, will be on Wednesday, October 30 at Sabattus Pond. We will meet in the parking lot of former Sabattus Antique Mall, 519 Sabattus Rd., Rt. 126 at 8 a.m. Attendees may see Common Mergansers and Pied-billed Grebes, along with Northern Pintail and Green-winged Teal. Leaders are Stan and Joan DeOrsey. The trip will end around 11 a.m.

The Stanton Bird Club, a leader in environmental awareness, manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary as well as the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. It seeks to encourage both the enjoyment and protection of our natural surroundings. More information can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org. The results of the various trips are posted there, often with photos. The Club can also be found on Facebook.