Community Credit Union helps feed teens and young adults through New Beginnings

Community Credit Union presents New Beginnings with a check

Recently, Community Credit Union presented New Beginnings with a check in the amount of $500 to go towards their services and outreaches for teens and young adults. New Beginnings serves an average of 700 teens and young adults each year through its many programs; shelter, transitional living and outreach. Each year, about 500 teens and young adults are served through their Drop-In Center in Lewiston.

“Addressing hunger and food insecurity for young people is one important way that we help homeless youth find the stability and opportunities they need to become successful adults. As a partner of Community Credit Union’s, we are proud to be working with them on financial literacy and downtown initiatives,” stated Executive Director, Chris Bickwell.

Community Credit Union participates in the Maine Credit Union League’s initiative known as the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. Maine Credit Unions have raised over $8.5 million since 1990 to help end hunger in Maine. At the end of each year, 100% of the money raised by each individual participating credit union is given back to that credit union to be distributed to hunger organizations in their community. In 2018 alone, participating Maine Credit Unions raised a new record total of more than $792,901 for the Ending Hunger Campaign.

Community Credit Union is a member-owned, full service financial institution that has been serving its members and the community since 1945. Community Credit Union has branches located at 144 Pine Street, Lewiston; 40 Stanley Street, Auburn and 1025 Auburn Road, Turner. For more information, visit www.communitycreditunion.com.