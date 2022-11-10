The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective on Stage This Weekend

LEWISTON, ME (November 2, 2022) — It’s a kind of female “Sherlock Holmes” meets “Arsenic & Old Lace” in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility. When a series of single women are mysteriously murdered in a London neighborhood, two strong-willed sisters team up with an American actress to catch the killer and solve the crime.

The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre, on Thurs Nov 10 at 7:30, Fri Nov 11 at 7:30, Sat Nov 12 at 3pm and 7:30 and Sun Nov 13 at 2pm. Tickets are $25. For reservations call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. Location: 31 Maple St, Lewiston