CMCC Helps Trinity Jubilee Center

Pictured making wraps are CMCC food services worker Tom Smith (l), and CMCC food services manager Fern Langlois (r).

The food services staff at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) has been preparing and delivering some much-needed food for the Trinity Jubilee Center in downtown Lewiston. They have provided American chop suey, 200 ready-to-go egg salad wraps, baloney and cheese sandwiches, snack items and more. The Trinity Jubilee Center’s five programs—the Meals Program, Food Pantry, Day Shelter, Resource Center, and Refugee Integration Program—serve more than 1,000 people every week. Learn more at http://www.trinityjubileecenter.org.