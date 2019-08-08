Kirsten Burgess appears on the cover of the new Fall 2019 brochure from Lewiston Adult Education. She will teach a piano class this fall.

The new fall brochure from Lewiston Adult Education offers a full menu of classes, including two on how to make bagels and turkey roulade.

Chef Dan Caron of the Green Ladle will teach a one-night class on how to combine turkey breast and stuffing into a spiral-shaped roll. Students in the class will be able to take some of their work home with them.

Alisa Roman, Director of Nutrition for Lewiston Public Schools, will teach several fall classes, including ones on how to make bagels and hors d’ oeuvres. Like the turkey roulade class, the one-night hors d’ oeuvres class will take place just a few weeks before Thanksgiving.

Students looking for music lessons will have two options. Kirsten Burgess, who appears on the cover of the Lewiston brochure, will teach “Beginner Piano,” while Jordan Berube will teach “Beginner Guitar.” The piano class will take place in a room with keyboards, while guitar students will have to bring their own instruments.

Many popular classes will return for the fall semester, including “Joy of Oil Painting,” “Meditation,” and “Small Engine & Power Equipment Repair.”

Those looking to improve their skills will find a number of options in the workforce classes. Students can sign up for an Excel class, take a two-night ServSafe food and beverage safety class, or look into the certified nursing assistant program. Potential CNA students will have to take the CASAS exam and participate in interviews to qualify.

The brochure, which has gone out to Lewiston and Auburn residents, is a combined effort of the Lewiston and Auburn Adult & Community Education Departments. One half of the brochure lists Lewiston classes while the other half lists Auburn classes. Lewiston Adult Education’s fall classes are also listed on their website at www.lewiston.maineadulted.org.