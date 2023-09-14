UUCB Concerts for a Cause presents Magic 8 Ball

BRUNSWICK, ME (September 8, 2023) — UUCB Concerts for a Cause will present Magic 8 Ball in a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30. All proceeds from the concert will benefit two local charities: Mid Coast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics.

Magic 8 Ball is a Mid Coast acoustic band who plays Americana and folk music and is known for their outstanding musicianship, soaring three-part harmonies and good-natured humor.

Singer/songwriter and long-time musicians Ben Hunsberger on keyboard, Ted DeMille on guitar, and Chris Dombrowski on mandolin will introduce some new songs from Ben and Ted, a special nod to Gordon Lightfoot, and a slew of our old fan favorites.

Layer fresh melodies with full-bodied undertones. fold in a little nature and politics. season with humor, angst, and a pinch of sarcasm. serve with plenty of volume.

Take a listen to Magic 8 Ball: End of the Day

Give Magic 8 Ball a shake and you’ll be surprised by their answer!

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the program will start at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 students/children. Tickets are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or at https://ticketstripe.com/Magic8BallMaine