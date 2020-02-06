The Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed’s annual Winter Nature Day Camp will be held during February school vacation week at Camp Mechuwana on Lower Narrows Pond in Winthrop. Two (2)-day camp sessions will be offered—February 17 and 18 and February 19 and 20—with an inclement weather make-up day scheduled for February 21 just in case. Both sessions, open to children in grades 3 through 5, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and will include a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities, including snowshoeing, winter tracking, and indoor and outdoor games. Our culminating activity will be learning to ice fish with Ryan Burton of the Cobbossee Watershed District!

Cost for each 2-day camp session is only $90 per person and includes the use of all equipment along with afternoon cocoa and snack. Early registration is highly recommended as space is limited to 20 campers per session!

Registration forms can be downloaded at www.watershedfriends.com. For more information, please contact Cami Wilbert, Education & Outreach Director at 395-5239 or cami@watershedfriends.com.